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Tottenham handed huge Maddison boost ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Spurs get Maddison boost ahead of Palace clash
Spurs get Maddison boost ahead of Palace clashJavier Garcia / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison remains available for Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace despite a fresh injury scare during last week's win over Chelsea.

Maddison limped off in the 51st minute of Spurs' 2-0 success at Stamford Bridge.

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The playmaker had only just made a dramatic return to the starting line-up for the first time in 17 months following knee trouble in the preceding 3-1 defeat of Coventry that saw Roberto De Zerbi's men secure their first Premier League win of the season.

But Tottenham boss De Zerbi, speaking Friday, said: "James is available.

"This week he didn't work like the other players, but for tomorrow he is available and he is a special player for us. A special player because of the character and he has unique characteristics.

"For James Maddison or the players who are coming from a long injury, they have to work more than the other players, but he has already four or five weeks he is working very hard and consistently."

Destiny Udogie is also available after he missed the wins over Coventry and Chelsea with a knee problem -- the second injury setback the Italian full-back has suffered this season.

"He is available, but is another problematic player in terms of injuries now because he can't work consistently during the weeks," said De Zerbi.

Spurs are now three points clear of the relegation zone following their first league win at Stamford Bridge in eight years.

They now find themselves involved in another all-London clash, with 17th-placed Palace just a point above the bottom three.

But having managed to stave off relegation after coming in late last season, De Zerbi has far greater ambitions for Tottenham in the current campaign.

"We have not achieved our goal. We want our fans to be happy, but not now, at the end of the season," he said.

"Now we have to push. We have to stay focused. We have to increase, improve the spirit, the appetite to win games in a row.

"One or two times is not enough. I believe in my players as people because we have so many leaders in our group. (Andy) Robertson, (Micky) Van de Ven, Pedro Porro, JP Van Hecke, Sandro Tonali, Rodrigo Bentancur, Tosin (Adarabioyo), Ben Davies, Maddison."

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