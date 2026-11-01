Top scorer in Norwegian top flight left in tears after alleged racist abuse

Leading goalscorer in the Norwegian Eliteserie Amin Chiakha scored two goals but was still clearly upset during Rosenborg’s 3–0 victory in Fredrikstad on Saturday. The referee confirms that there are allegations of racism.

During the second half of the match (around the 58th minute), following a standard free-kick situation, Rosenborg striker Amin Chiakha became visibly furious and distressed. He confronted the referee and Fredrikstad players, stating that an opposing player had hurled a racist insult at him.

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Chiakha—who was born in Denmark and represents the Algerian national team—disclosed that the player used the Danish derogatory slur "perker", a highly offensive, xenophobic term directed at people of Middle Eastern or North African descent. Visibly in tears and deeply distressed, Chiakha initially threatened to walk off the pitch before calming down to finish the match.

On Saturday evening, Frederikstad sporting director Joacim Heier stated that their player does not recognize the accusations leveled against him.

"We have spoken with the player. He is sad and disappointed by the accusation. He feels he is being accused of using a word he is unfamiliar with—a word he definitely did not say. As a club, we have full confidence in our player; knowing him as we do, it is inconceivable that he would have said such a thing," Heier told "Fredriksstad Blad".