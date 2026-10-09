Tolf fires Goteborg past Vasteras into Allsvenskan top half

Allsvenskan returned from the extended international break with Goteborg earning a narrow home win over Vasteras that takes them into the top half of the table and level on points with their opponents, whose European ambitions were dealt a blow.

Goteborg 1-0 Vasteras

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If Vasteras' hopes of European football are still alive as they sit six points off the top three with seven matches to play - one fewer than all the teams above them - then Goteborg's chances of continental qualification cannot be discounted, meaning they can reach Europe having flirted with relegation early on in the campaign for the second season in a row.

What has put Blavitt into this position is a run of five league wins in a row, as many as they had in the first 18 matches, and the latest set of three points were won in the 10th minute.

Oliver Mansson was first to a second ball 25 yards from goal, and he squared to Noah Tolf on the left. The VSK defence stood off the full-back, who unleashed a low drive which arrowed straight into the bottom corner.

In a match of few chances, Vasteras' dwindling hopes of an equaliser lowered further in added time when goalkeeper Elis Jager had his clearance charged down by Alexander Simmelhack, and in attempting to recover possession, Jager brought down the striker inside the box, conceded a penalty and was sent off.

Having already made their final change, defender Frederic Nsabiyumva had to go in goal to face the penalty, but Sam Larsson blasted it over the crossbar.

Goteborg go seventh in the table, behind Vasteras on goal difference, as the away side lose their two-game winning run.

Follow the Allsvenskan run-in on Flashscore.