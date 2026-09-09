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Ten men West Brom beat Derby to go top of Championship after QPR held

West Brom players celebrate their team win with a huddle
West Brom players celebrate their team win with a huddle Maynard Manyowa / Zuma Press / Profimedia

West Brom climbed to the top of the Championship with a 1-0 victory against Derby despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men on Wednesday.

James Morrison's side went in front through Aune Heggebo's 16th-minute goal at Pride Park.

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Albion's Brayann Pereira was sent off on his debut for a second yellow card in the 34th minute.

The visitors were under almost constant second-half pressure but Derby created few clear-cut chances, with the best falling to striker Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, who headed over from eight yards.

West Brom's fourth win from six league games took them one point clear of second-placed West Ham, who won at Bolton on Tuesday.

Fourth-placed QPR missed the chance to go top of the table as they were held to a 0-0 draw at fifth-placed Charlton.

The Hoops knew a third straight away victory would take them to the summit, but they were unable to rise to the challenge in a tepid London derby.

Norwich, in ninth place, beat Birmingham 2-1 at Carrow Road to make it three wins in four league games.

First-half goals from Oscar Schwartau and Papa Diallo saw off Birmingham, whose second-half effort from Carlos Vicente was scant consolation.

The Spaniard wasted a glorious chance to equalise near the end as Chris Davies's men slipped to their first league defeat of the season.

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ChampionshipWest BromQueens Park RangersCharltonBirminghamAune HeggeboJames MorrisonBrayann PereiraLars-Jorgen SalvesenChris DaviesPapa Amadou DialloOscar SchwartauCarlos Vicente

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