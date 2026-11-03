Tarkowski backs Dewsbury-Hall for maiden England call-up

Everton captain James Tarkowski believes Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall deserves an England call-up following his impressive performances for the Toffees.

The former Leicester City midfielder has emerged as an influential figure in Everton's resurgence, earning Player of the Match honours in Monday's 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United.

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His display followed another outstanding contribution against the Magpies in the Carabao Cup.

Dewsbury-Hall registered three key passes, completed every attempted dribble and covered 11.9 kilometres, the second-highest distance recorded during the encounter.

Tarkowski insists the 28-year-old's consistency warrants international recognition ahead of Thomas Tuchel's squad announcement on Friday.

England face Croatia and Spain in their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, offering Dewsbury-Hall a potential opportunity to make his senior international debut under the German tactician.

"I don't really like praising him because he tells me how good he is all the time!" Tarkowski joked during an interview with the official club website.

"No, he's top level. He really is. I think he's developed a confidence now where he wants to be the one to make the difference all the time. He takes the ball constantly and he's been terrific for us.

"I think he should be in the England set-up already. He’s obviously in a position where there's so much strength in that England set-up already, so it's tough for him,"