Superliga: Viborg bounce back from cup disappointment to move into third

Viborg FF suffered a major setback earlier in the week when they lost to 2nd Division side Brabrand in the Danish cup competition. However, the club bounced back on Sunday. Playing on home turf, the team delivered a commanding performance and handed FC Nordsjaelland a resounding defeat, winning 4–1.

Except for a 15-20 minute spell in the second half when FC Nordsjaelland began to take risks, Viborg were clearly superior; the victory moves the club up to third place in the Superliga.

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Viborg leapfrog Sunday's opponents, Nordsjælland, thanks to a superior goal difference; both teams have 17 points.

Viborg opened the score just after fifteen minutes into the game. Charly Nouck played the ball into the box from the byline, where Mads Sondergaard essentially forced it through Peter Ankersen and into the net.

Alexander Lind equalized with a decisive, low shot midway through the half, but Viborg were comfortably a level above the visitors before the break.

Viborg - FC Nordsjaelland - Momentum Flashscore

The hosts dominated possession against the usually composed Nordsjælland side; after a long spell of intricate passing, Asker Beck delivered the ball into the box, where Dorian Junior came charging in to head Viborg into a 2-1 lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors five minutes before halftime when Viborg launched a counter-attack. The ball eventually fell to Charly Nouck, who scored despite making a terrible connection with the ball.

After the break, FC Nordsjaelland showed signs of life and actually put the ball in the net twice. However, goals from Peter Ankersen and Ibrahim Adel were disallowed—one for offside and the other due to a foul in the build-up.

That seemed to take the wind out of the visitors' sails, and with just under ten minutes remaining, Viborg drove the final nail into the coffin.

18-year-old Adam Kleis-Kristoffersen found himself completely unmarked on the right side of the box and hammered his first goal for Viborg into the net with great power.