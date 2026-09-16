Brabrand stun Viborg to book Danish Cup Round of 16 spot

2nd Division bottom side Brabrand on Wednesday afternoon stunned the Danish football world when they beat Superliga outfit Viborg 2-1 to seal their ticket for the Round of 16 in the Danish Cup tournament. This was the third time within two seasons that Brabrand knocked out a Superliga side in the Danish Cup, as they also ousted FC Nordsjaelland and Randers from the competition last season.

The Danish football cup tournament delivered quite a surprise on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

Viborg FF became the second Superliga club this season to be eliminated from the competition.

Playing away against Brabrand—a team from the bottom of the 2nd Division- the Viborg side ran into serious trouble and lost 1–2. Consequently, the underdog club from western Aarhus has advanced to the Round of 16.

An early exit looked likely for Viborg already during the first half despite the fact that the side included several regular first-team players.

In the tenth minute, Mikkel Frandsen fired a low shot past Viborg goalkeeper Lucas Lund, and shortly before the halftime whistle, Frederik Jorgensen scored directly from a free-kick after the ball took a deflection off the defensive wall.

Viborg got the start to the second half they were hoping for, with Dorian Junior scoring from the penalty spot after just five minutes. The visitors then threw everything into the attack and created several good chances.

However, this all-out attacking approach also gave Brabrand a couple of golden opportunities to extend their lead. Ultimately, the match ended with the Aarhus side advancing in the cup.

Wednesday was a much more positive affair for Viborg’s Superliga rivals, FC Nordsjaelland and AC Horsens. Nordsjaelland secured a comfortable 3–0 victory over the Aarhus club Vatanspor, who had previously knocked out AaB, while AC Horsens defeated Naesby Boldklub 3–2.