Sundowns boss Cardoso downplays Komphela-Bianchi incident

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has played down the scuffle between his assistant coach Steve Komphela and Wiliete tactician Beto Bianchi following Sunday’s CAF Champions League second-round, first-leg clash in Angola that ended 0-0.

Wiliete claimed Brazilian Bianchi needed medical treatment after being kicked by Komphela, and posts on social media appeared to show him in the back of an ambulance.

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In turn, Komphela has accused Bianchi of taunts, but Cardoso on Wednesday said too much had been made of the incident.

“There are two or three things that I can say,” Cardoso told reporters.

“The first one is that small things sometimes can become big things when you obviously give them too much attention. And I think there was more attention than was necessary for what happened.

“Second is that we were very well received in Angola, very well received and right up until the last moment when we took our return flight. The clubs have established a fantastic relationship in terms of the way people connected.

“Football has a lot to do with emotions. There are a lot of emotions, sometimes.

“We’ve already overcome that, and for sure, it will be a beautiful match on Friday (in the second leg), with people who will respect each other, and we will give a good welcome to Wiliete.”

Cardoso said he had spent time with Bianchi before last Sunday’s first leg in Lubango, which ended in a goalless draw.

“And for sure, I will absolutely talk with him again. Also, again, this time, there will be no extra energy from both teams except on the pitch, because that's where the teams will have to fight each other and play each other,” Cardoso said.

“Let's not make a big noise of something that is very small. There are so many things that happen in football that we don't speak about, but this time it has flooded a little bit too much.”