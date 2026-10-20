MC Alger allege referee bias, harassment in Enugu Rangers tie

MC Alger have expressed outrage over controversial refereeing decisions and alleged harassment of their officials and supporters during their CAF Champions League match against Enugu Rangers.

The Algerians fell to a 2-0 defeat against the reigning Nigerian champions in the second-round, first-leg encounter at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

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In an official statement shared on social media, the North African club questioned the officiating against the Flying Antelopes, particularly the penalty awarded to the hosts and the decision to send off midfielder Oussama Benhaoua.

MC Alger alleged that Benhaoua was wrongly shown a second yellow card for an offence committed by teammate Ayoub Ghezala.

"Mouloudia Club of Algiers expresses its dissatisfaction with the events that took place during (Sunday’s) match against Nigerian club Enugu Rangers, contested in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, and the refereeing decisions that accompanied it," the statement read.

The club expressed particular concern over "the penalty awarded to the opponent despite no foul having been committed to warrant it."

It also criticised "the referee issuing a controversial second yellow card to Oussama Benhaoua, in an incident where the foul had actually been committed by Ayoub Ghezala."

"This decision appeared deliberate, as Benhaoua had already been cautioned with a yellow card," it added.

MC Alger allege harassment in Abeokuta

Aside from the refereeing controversy, the Algerians accused unidentified individuals of repeatedly harassing members of their delegation in the VIP section of the stadium.

The club also alleged that its cameraman was subjected to interference while broadcasting the match live on its official YouTube channel.

"The Mouloudia delegation was also subjected to repeated acts of harassment in the VIP stand at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta," the statement continued.

"Similar incidents were reported involving the club's cameraman during the live broadcast on Mouloudia's official YouTube channel, where he was forced to change the camera angle on several occasions."

The Algerians also rejected allegations concerning damage to stadium seats, insisting it possesses evidence showing that the affected seats were already damaged before kick-off.

"The club also firmly reiterates its unequivocal rejection of any attempt to tarnish the club's image and its supporters, particularly as it possesses all the evidence confirming that the seats in question had already been damaged prior to kick-off," it continued.

According to MC Alger, tickets were sold for $20 each, a price the club described as excessive compared with its previous experiences in African club competitions.

"The club further wishes to highlight the difficulties faced by Mouloudia supporters who travelled to Nigeria in obtaining match tickets, which were priced excessively at $20 each," the North Africans lamented.

"Such ticket prices are unprecedented in the African stadiums where the club has previously competed in the CAF Champions League.

"The management is committed to making every necessary effort to defend the club’s rights and protect the interests of its supporters in this matter and regarding the events that accompanied it.

"In conclusion, the club’s management calls on its loyal supporters to continue upholding the values of sportsmanship, particularly during the home leg at Ali Ammar Stadium, as they have always done, to continue setting the finest examples of support in the stands, and to stand firmly behind the team by every available means in pursuit of qualification for the group stage."

MC Alger would be hoping to cancel out the deficit in the return leg billed for the Ali La Pointe Stadium on October 23rd.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men will be wary of history repeating itself. In the 1976 African Cup of Champions Clubs, the Algerian side overturned a two-goal deficit against the Nigerian side before advancing to the final and eventually winning the competition.