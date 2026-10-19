Rangers sink MC Alger as El Kanemi frustrate Raja

The Flying Antelopes and the Desert Warriors enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

Enugu Rangers scored twice in the closing stages to secure a 2-0 victory over MC Alger in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second round fixture on Sunday.

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Late goals from Kenneth Igboke and James Emo handed the Flying Antelopes a well-deserved win at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The reigning Nigerian league champions suffered an early setback after goalkeeper Lucky Jimoh was sent off by referee Washington Dolo in the 13th minute for a dangerous play against Naidji Zakaria.

Regardless, they showed they were unruffled as they held firm to deny the 1976 African champions as the first half ended goalless.

At the start of the second half, Enugu Rangers dictated the pace, but it was the visitors who got reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute when Oussama Benhaoua was sent off for a second caution.

With the contest heading towards a stalemate, Niger international Igboke broke the deadlock in the 87th minute from the penalty spot after a Rangers player was upended in the box.

Three minutes later, the hosts doubled their advantage courtesy of Eno’s solo effort to put Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men in pole position to qualify for the competition’s group phase.

Following this result, MC Alger extended their winless away run in CAF’s continental competition to 11 matches.

The Algerians would be hoping to cancel out the deficit in the return leg billed for the Ali La Pointe Stadium on October 23.

Rangers will be wary of history repeating itself. In the 1976 African Cup of Champions Clubs, MC Alger overturned a two-goal deficit against the Nigerian side before advancing to the final and eventually winning the competition.

El Kanemi Warriors ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Adeniyi Muyiwa

Elsewhere, El Kanemi Warriors recorded a 2-2 draw against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second round tie at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Sunday.

The Nigerian FA Cup winners made an impressive start, taking the lead in the sixth minute, however, the visitors restored parity through Abu Zrayq who drilled home from close range after he was teed up by Kehinde Oyewusi.

Both teams continued to create chances, but neither could find another breakthrough before half-time.

The visitors eventually took the lead on the hour mark through Oyewusi who capitalised on a defence lapse from the Nigerian second tier side.

Despite falling behind, El-Kanemi refused to surrender and were rewarded in the 82nd minute when they grabbed an equaliser.

Both teams will meet again at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on October 23, with a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage at stake.

The Maiduguri-based side, who reached the semi-finals of the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1993, must now produce another strong performance to keep their continental ambitions alive.