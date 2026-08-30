Le Bris hails 'decisive' Sunderland substitutes against Fulham

Wilson Isidor and Habib Diarra came off the bench to combine for the decisive moment, with the Haiti international sealing the win at the Stadium of Light.
The goal capped a memorable week for Isidor, who celebrated his birthday and signed a new contract with the club.
Le Bris was delighted with the contribution of his substitutes and the support from the home crowd.
“Fulham are a good team and very good on the ball,” Le Bris told club website.
“We defended well - that was the first pillar of this game. We had to manage their rotations and the way they move in behind.
“We were impressive in the first half - we were good on the ball but didn’t create many chances. It was tight and tactical.
“Our substitutes helped a lot, and it is so good to feel the energy of the squad.
“It is obvious for Sunderland and for everyone in this league - you can’t play with just eleven in this league.
“The Premier League is really demanding, but we really enjoyed being back at home.”