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Le Bris hails 'decisive' Sunderland substitutes against Fulham

Le Bris hails 'decisive' Sunderland substitutes against Fulham
Le Bris hails 'decisive' Sunderland substitutes against FulhamČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Ryan Browne

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris praised the impact of his substitutes after the Black Cats secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fulham.

Wilson Isidor and Habib Diarra came off the bench to combine for the decisive moment, with the Haiti international sealing the win at the Stadium of Light. 

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The goal capped a memorable week for Isidor, who celebrated his birthday and signed a new contract with the club.

Le Bris was delighted with the contribution of his substitutes and the support from the home crowd.

Fulham are a good team and very good on the ball,” Le Bris told club website.

“We defended well - that was the first pillar of this game. We had to manage their rotations and the way they move in behind.

“We were impressive in the first half - we were good on the ball but didn’t create many chances. It was tight and tactical.

“Our substitutes helped a lot, and it is so good to feel the energy of the squad.

“It is obvious for Sunderland and for everyone in this league - you can’t play with just eleven in this league.

“The Premier League is really demanding, but we really enjoyed being back at home.”

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Premier LeagueWilson IsidorSunderlandFulhamRegis Le Bris

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