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Sunderland’s Kevin Danso loan move hit by Spurs rejection

Sunderland’s Kevin Danso loan move hit by Spurs rejection
Sunderland’s Kevin Danso loan move hit by Spurs rejectionČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a season-long loan offer from Sunderland for defender Kevin Danso.

The Austria international made his first appearance of the season on Wednesday, coming off the bench during the Londoners’ Carabao Cup victory over Charlton.

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However, Danso could struggle for regular first-team football following Tottenham’s defensive reinforcements. 

The club had signed Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, while Micky van de Ven has agreed a new contract and been appointed captain.

It remains unclear whether Sunderland will return with another offer for the 27-year-old, who has made 37 appearances for Spurs.

Danso initially joined Tottenham on loan from Lens in January 2025 before completing a permanent £20.9m transfer later that year.

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Football transfersKevin DansoTottenhamSunderlandPremier League

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