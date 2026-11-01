FC Midtjylland pull off Impressive comeback for first win at Farum Park in six years

An impressive comeback earned FC Midtjylland their first win at Farum Park since July 2020, when they came back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

FC Nordsjaelland looked well on their way to ending a four-match winless streak in the Superliga when FC Midtjylland visited Farum on Sunday.

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However, despite enjoying a 2-0 lead, the home side inexplicably threw the victory away as the visitors staged a dramatic comeback to win 3-2 on the artificial turf in Farum, in what was one of the most entertaining matches of the season.

The home side will be frustrated by the defeat, as they delivered a convincing performance for long stretches and could have been leading by more than two goals before FC Midtjylland launched their comeback.

Mike Tullberg’s squad found themselves in serious trouble during the first half, as FC Nordsjaelland’s attack flourished, resulting in two goals. The home side took a 1-0 lead after just six minutes, following a turnover by the visitors in their own defensive third caused by a reckless play from Ousmane Diao.

FC Nodsjaelland - FC Midtjylland - Match Stats Flashscore

Shortly thereafter, midfielder Justin Janssen fired the ball into the top corner of the net. In the 34th minute, FC Nordsjaelland managed to double their lead when Ibrahim Adel scored to make it 2-0.

Adel then came close to scoring again early in the second half, but goalkeeper Nordin Bakker was there to deny him once more. The post also came to FC Midtjylland’s rescue when Niclas Rojkjaer took a shot from a tight angle.

Runar Norheim also squandered a great chance before FC Midtjylland began a dramatic comeback when defender Tobias Salquist scored an own goal after Midtjylland forward Friday Etim hit the post.

Substitute Kjell Wätjen—who had previously missed several opportunities—then equalized to make it 2-2 for the visitors in the 74th minute. And five minutes into stoppage time, FC Midtjylland dealt a cruel blow to the home side by making it 3-2, to complete the Farum side's collapse.

Substitute Sofus Johannesen scored the decisive goal and celebrated alongside the rest of the FCM squad.