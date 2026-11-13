Spain vs England - Preview, line-ups, odds, and where to watch

Spain hosts England in the last game of group 3 in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) League A, with top place in the group on the line.

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The UNL group phase is in its last round until the quarter-finals next March. In group 3, it comes down to a straight shootout between Spain and England for top spot and, in theory, a better draw in the next round.

Spain beat England 3-2 at Wembley in September, in what was a thrilling game that could have gone either way. With both teams beating everyone else in the group, Spain sit three points ahead of the Three Lions, making this final game more about England winning and Spain not losing.

Spain vs England key information

• Date: Sunday, November 15

• Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT

• Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

• Referee: Clément Turpin

• VAR: Jérôme Brisard

• TV channels: ITV1 (UK)

• Streaming: ITVX (UK)

• Odds: SPN (7/10) - DRAW (31/10) - ENG (16/5)

Spain team news

Spain are expected to be back to full strength on Sunday, as many big players missed out on Wednesday’s win against the Czech Republic, with Lamine Yamal, Aymeric Laporte, Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal all in line to return.

Spain predicted lineup vs England (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Ruiz, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Baena; Oyarzabal

England team news

Ezri Konsa sat out Wednesday’s match against Croatia because of fatigue but is expected to return for the Spain game. Fellow Gunner, Myles Lewis-Skelly, will be available for selection too after missing Wednesday's match because of suspension.

England predicted lineup vs Spain (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Rice; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Where to watch on TV or live stream?

You can watch England’s game against Spain on ITV1 in the UK. The match can also be streamed on the ITVX website, or through the app on your phone, game console or smart TV.

Head-to-Head record

England have won only two of the last ten head-to-heads between the teams (D1, L7), most recently tasting defeat in the final of Euro 2024 and the reverse UNL fixture in September.

England’s last win against Spain came in this competition in October 2018, thanks to a Raheem Sterling masterclass.

Odds for Spain vs England

Spain are the favourites to win at bet365, coming in at 7/10, compared to England at 16/5. A draw between the two is at 31/10.

Odds correct at time of writing, subject to change.