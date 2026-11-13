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Spain duo Lamine and Oyarzabal back for England clash, De la Fuente confirms

Lamine Yamal during a warm-up for Barcelona
Lamine Yamal during a warm-up for BarcelonaREUTERS / Susana Vera

Spain are set to ⁠welcome back forwards Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal ‌for Sunday's Nations League match against ‌England after the duo ‌missed Thursday's 2-0 win ‌over the Czech Republic, manager ‌Luis de la Fuente said.

Lamine had stayed back in ‌Barcelona to nurse a knee ⁠injury.

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"Lamine ‌feels very good now and is ​really looking forward to joining the squad tomorrow," ​De la Fuente told Spanish television channel La 1.

Oyarzabal ⁠stayed in ​San Sebastian to be present at the birth of his second child. De ‌la Fuente confirmed that he would also be part of Spain's Friday evening training session.

"Mikel too. One will arrive at midday and the other a little later, but both will be ‌with us tomorrow."

Spain have a ​three-point advantage over England ‌in League A Group 3 and they will top the standings with a draw or a win.

Both ⁠sides ⁠have already ‌qualified for the quarter-finals.

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