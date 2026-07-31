South Africa earn dramatic WAFCON draw against Ivory Coast

South Africa managed to secure a miraculous draw against Côte d’Ivoire thanks to a goal scored in the 99th minute, after having a goal ruled out for offside five minutes earlier. The two sides drew 2–2 – a result that did not go Reynald Pedros’s players’ way, but which keeps both nations in contention for the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a hard-fought opening period in midfield, each side had their chances in turn: following a corner, Bambanani Mbane’s volley was too weak and went straight to Diakité. Then Rebecca Elloh tried her luck on the left flank with a low, angled shot that sailed over the bar. And it was indeed Ivory Coast who opened the scoring from the very next move, in a move that was 100 percent ‘Right to Dream’.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nsira Ouedraogo, sent through on goal, played the ball to the player who trained with her at the academy and with whom she now plays at Nordsjaelland, Grace Sery, who, with remarkable composure, controlled the ball between the two South African centre-backs and slotted home with a crisp first-time finish on the run, 1–0.

South Africa tried to fight back and Bongeka Gamede met a corner with a good header, which went over the bar. From a long-range free-kick, Ivory Coast came close to doubling their lead, but Ines Konan’s header went wide. Ouedraogo tried her luck with a free-kick from a very long distance, which Kaylin Swart struggled to save.

And the goalscoring duo struck again 15 minutes later: set up by Ouedraogo, who sent a lobbed pass with the tip of her toe whilst in mid-air, Sery sealed the breakaway by sliding her foot in front of the South African goalkeeper, who had come off her line too late to prevent another goal – 2–0.

Before the final whistle, Mbane attempted a bold shot on goal from 35 metres, but it posed no threat to Aramato Diakité (42'). The Banyana even created their best chance when Linda Motlhalo played a through ball to Thembi Kgatlana, who tried a shot with the tip of her boot. But Diakité closed down the angle well (44'). The last chance of the first half fell to the Ivorians, with Rosemonde Kouassi outpacing everyone and rounding Karabo Dhlamini, but Mbane intervened at the last moment (45’+2).

A 90th+9 minute equaliser

After the break, South Africa brought on Hildah Magaia, a midfielder from Depor La Coruna, who made an immediate impact: she broke free, received the ball and crossed from the left towards Kgatlana, but Diakite intercepted the ball before the Tigres UANL striker could score.

Starting from the centre of the pitch, Konan had fun dribbling past two opposing defenders – the first of whom ended up on her backside – before attempting a lob that went over the bar.

But just as Côte d’Ivoire seemed to be regaining the upper hand, it was South Africa who pulled one back after a fine through ball from Refiloe Jane found Kgatlana on the right flank.

On the edge of the box, the Banyana’s star striker bamboozled her marker and fired in a powerful cross to catch Diakité off guard on her line, 1–2.

Kgatlana broke through the Ivorian defence and won a free-kick. Dhlamini took the kick, but her effort was too weak and went straight into Diakité’s hands.

In the closing stages of the match, which were marked by numerous fouls from both sides, it was South Africa who once again had the best chance with a well-curled free-kick from Motau, which narrowly failed to beat Diakité at his far post. She injured her back whilst trying to tip the ball away along her post. Two substitutes nearly made the difference: following a long free-kick down the middle, Isabella Ludwig got on the end of it but made things difficult for herself and her shot was blocked. On her left, Magaia followed up and slotted home, but the flag went up.

The Ivorian goalkeeper had a scare from a corner which she initially failed to deal with, before gathering it at the second attempt.

But after persistent efforts, South Africa managed to equalise: Ronnel Donnelly, who had also come on as a substitute, played a fine through ball to Magaia, who this time scored a valid goal, having plenty of time to strike a left-footed half-volley into the far corner. Diakité was beaten.

With this point from the draw, South Africa remain in contention and can still dream of qualifying for the quarter-finals, despite a surprise opening defeat to Tanzania (1–2).

The Banyana therefore have just one point and will play for their future against Burkina Faso on the final matchday. Côte d’Ivoire, meanwhile, will face Tanzania, having missed the chance to qualify directly for the quarter-finals with that late equaliser.

Check out the match stats here.