Sources: Tottenham working to keep Bergvall as Newcastle and Brighton lurk

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared for one last fight to keep Lucas Bergvall from joining Premier League rivals, amid ongoing interest from Newcastle United and Brighton.

Bergvall indicated earlier in the summer that he wanted to leave Tottenham, with the feeling around the player that he wanted to become a more central figure at a top club where he could take on greater responsibility.

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At one stage, it appeared Nottingham Forest could provide a possible route out. Forest made a £38 million approach for the Sweden international, but their bid was knocked back by Spurs. Newcastle also had an attempt at a £46 million transfer rejected.

Since then, Tottenham's position has become clear, as the club have informed Bergvall that new head coach Roberto De Zerbi sees him as an important part of his plans and wants him to remain at the club.

Spurs have included him in pre-season - and he started their last game in a 1-1 draw with Getafe. The club want that to be the end of the matter and view Bergvall as a player they want to continue to build around rather than someone available for transfer.

However, the situation may not be completely resolved yet.

Sources indicate that both Newcastle and Brighton remain among the clubs considering whether to make a late offer for the midfielder. Tottenham are aware of the interest but insist they are under no pressure to sell.

The valuation required to make Spurs reconsider their position is currently understood to be around £60 million or more.

There is an interesting transfer dynamic between the clubs involved. Tottenham have already completed deals with both Newcastle and Brighton this summer, signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

There have also been some links to Liverpool and Barcelona surfacing but for now, Tottenham's message is clear that Bergvall remains part of De Zerbi's plans.