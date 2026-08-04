Tottenham await exit decisions for Romero and Bergvall

Tottenham are waiting on Inter to progress their deal for Cristian Romero, but are unsure about giving the green light for Lucas Bergvall to leave the club.

Romero's exit has been expected all summer, but the finer details of a switch to Italy are still being finalised.

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He is one of Tottenham's highest earners, and personal terms with Inter are taking time to finalise. Spurs are also pushing to secure their preferred transfer fee and payment structure.

It is anticipated internally that Micky van de Ven will be offered a new, improved contract if Romero does make his transfer to Serie A. But Inter have been attempting to haggle over the £42 million valuation.

Tottenham are calm about their defensive situation, after a summer in which they have already signed Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson. But they are in a position where they would prefer Romero to move on.

There is slightly less comfort around Bergvall's situation as he contemplates a transfer.

It became clear at the beginning of the summer that he was keen on a fresh challenge at a new club. Bergvall is believed to feel he needs more regular starts at the top level and is concerned about that happening at Spurs.

Tottenham have signed Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes this summer, and Bergvall has had offers from other Premier League clubs.

Both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have had offers rejected - and we understand new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has spoken to Bergvall personally to reassure him of his role at the club.

Progress on a move away has been slow, and it would take a huge offer - probably above £60 million - to convince Spurs to sell him at this stage. Aston Villa are one club believed to still hold interest, and sources say others also have an eye on his situation.

It is possible that further offers will arrive, but Bergvall knows the club's stance and that making a move would not be a straightforward process.

This is a key time for Tottenham, who are also working hard to put the final touches to a summer overhaul. They want to sign two attacking players, while it is believed the club are still exploring the situation in goal and at full-back.