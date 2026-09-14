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Sources: Top Premier League clubs begin to eye Fulham youngster Josh King

Josh King is one of England's top emerging talents
Josh King is one of England's top emerging talentsAction Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Josh King is rapidly becoming one of the hottest young players in the Premier League, with Fulham aware that his outstanding form is likely to bring a growing list of suitors to their door.

The 19-year-old has been edging towards an England call-up and has made a significant impact at Fulham this season, despite the club's slow start to the campaign.

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Sources indicate that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the Premier League clubs already monitoring King, while Borussia Dortmund are also understood to hold an interest in the attacking midfielder.

King is under contract with Fulham until 2029, and the club have no desire to entertain offers for him at this stage. However, sources believe that when serious proposals arrive, it would take something around a club-record sale for Fulham to consider letting their prized young asset leave.

Given King's age, position and profile, a valuation above £50 million is already considered realistic. 

Fulham's current record departure is Aleksandar Mitrovic, who left for Al Hilal in a deal worth around £50 million, and the expectation is that King should surpass that figure if his development continues at its current rate.

There is good reason for the stance, as the transfer market has already indicated the high-rate for proven top-flight talent. Fulham have established a strong record of developing young attacking players, although they have also struggled to keep hold of their best products when bigger clubs come calling.

Josh King has started the season in great form
Josh King has started the season in great formFlashscore

Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are among those to have left for bigger opportunities, but there is a growing feeling inside Fulham that King could ultimately prove to be the best product of their academy yet.

A key part of that development has been the way Alvaro Arbeloa has used him within his system. King is thriving in the role, with his performance levels increasingly making him impossible for the wider Premier League to ignore.

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