Sources: Krzyzanowski fits Newcastle defensive recruitment profile

Newcastle are looking into new defensive options

Newcastle United are linked with Jakub Krzyzanowski as they consider how to strengthen their defence, with the 20-year-old viewed as a good fit for the profile of player the club want to build around.

Defensive reinforcements are likely to be on the agenda as Newcastle assess their options ahead of the January transfer window, with sources indicating that younger players capable of making an immediate contribution while continuing to develop are an attractive proposition.

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Krzyżanowski has emerged as a potential target from Wisla Krakow and Newcastle are believed to have scouted the defender recently.

The financial parameters of a possible deal have not yet been explored, so there is still work to do before any interest could develop into something more concrete.

But the search for defensive options comes as Newcastle weigh up the balance between experience and long-term potential.

The club have also been linked with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, but the 28-year-old may not fit quite as neatly into the recruitment profile they are looking to establish.

That does not mean more experienced players will be ruled out.

Newcastle's position in the Premier League when the window opens will help shape their approach, particularly if they feel immediate defensive improvements are needed to support their ambitions for the second half of the season.

They currently sit eighth but have conceded 14 league goals, the same total as bottom-placed Sunderland.

That statistic underlines the need to assess their defensive options, even if the wider picture will matter more than any single number when the club decide where to invest.

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, also 20, and Benfica's 18-year-old Daniel Banjaqui have recently been linked with Newcastle too, offering another example of the age profile that could appeal to the club.

Players at that stage of their careers can provide scope for improvement while potentially becoming important parts of the team over several seasons.

Krzyżanowski is therefore one to watch as Newcastle continue to assess their defensive needs.