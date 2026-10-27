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Man United told updated Lewis Hall transfer price for 2027

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.
Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.Profimedia

Manchester United could make a renewed effort to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United in 2027.

The England international was consistently linked with an exit from Tyneside over the summer, but Hall instead opted to pen a new long-term deal with the Magpies until 2031, ending the Red Devils chances of a deal for the 2026/27 campaign.

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Following his call to renew, boyhood Newcastle fan Hall revealed the choice was a no-brainer as he looks to the future at St. James' Park.

“No, honestly, it (transfer interest) didn't affect me. I guess whenever you're linked to another team, you know you're doing something right. I guess it's just credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person."

However, that does not appear to have deterred United, as the club prepare for a triple defensive free transfer exit at the end of the season, with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire all in line to leave.

That would smash holes in United's backline, and amid the ongoing speculation over Hall's former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe taking charge in Manchester, a new asking price of £70M has been set for the 22-year-old.

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