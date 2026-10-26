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Sources: Kroupi's Bournemouth return could spark January transfer battle

Kroupi on the ball for Bournemouth
Kroupi on the ball for BournemouthMI NEWS / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Eli Junior Kroupi's return to action for Bournemouth could reignite a transfer tussle in January.

The 20-year-old forward has been recovering from a foot injury sustained during pre-season but returned to action for a few minutes in Bournemouth's victory over Manchester United. He is expected to be eased back into the fold over the coming fixtures as he works towards regaining full fitness.

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Bournemouth face Aston Villa and Leeds United in the Premier League before meeting Sparta Prague, giving Kroupi opportunities to build up his minutes and rediscover the form that made him such an attractive prospect in the summer.

Kroupi career stats
Kroupi career statsFlashscore

Tottenham explored the possibility of signing him during the previous transfer window, but discussions became complicated by differences over his valuation.

Sources indicate that Spurs' interest remains strong as they continue to assess their options in attack, with concerns persisting over their centre-forward position.

Kroupi is generally valued in the region of €80 million, although that figure should not be mistaken for a price Bournemouth would necessarily accept. 

The Cherries are enjoying a positive campaign and would be reluctant to weaken their squad midway through the season, meaning a significant offer could be required to make a deal possible.

Arsenal and Barcelona have also been attracted to the French forward and are believed to be monitoring his situation ahead of January.

Their interest adds another layer of competition should Kroupi demonstrate that he is ready to make an immediate impact after his return from injury.

For now, Bournemouth's priority will be managing his comeback carefully rather than rushing him into a prominent role. His next appearances should offer a clearer indication of how quickly he can return to top form.

If Kroupi begins delivering consistently again, the attention surrounding him will intensify rapidly. 

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