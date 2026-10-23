What the numbers ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham's crucial London derby

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening for another instalment of their London derby rivalry against Chelsea.

Having just won their first game of the 2026/27 Premier League season against Coventry, Roberto De Zerbi and his expensively assembled squad can at least approach the game with the confidence that had deserted them in their first few games.

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Goals galore in Chelsea games

Chelsea are also still finding their identity under Xabi Alonso, and although they've scored the third-most goals in the league so far (17), they've also conceded 13, the second-worst in the top 10.

No other EPL team's matches have produced as many goals this season, while the Blues' 25 goals in nine league and cup games is their most at this stage of the campaign since they plundered 29 under Carlo Ancelotti in 2010/11.

Stamford Bridge has become something of a fortress for the hosts when it comes to London derbies too, given that they're unbeaten in eight since losing 2-1 to Fulham on Boxing Day 2024.

That defeat is their only derby reverse in the last 16 at home, with the other 15 derbies at the Bridge seeing four draws and 11 Chelsea wins.

It's a tall order, but if the Lilywhites can find their shooting boots, they might be able to make life difficult for the West Londoners, and a seventh successive London derby defeat against any opponent, which would be a record, may not come to pass.

Recent history doesn't favour Spurs

The real issue for the Spurs is that since 1990, Chelsea have lost just once in 41 home matches against them in all competitions. That loss came back in April 2018, with the Blues winning 27 and drawing 13 of the other 40 fixtures.

Tottenham did also beat Chelsea in February 2023, but that came in N17, and is their only win against the Blues in the last 15 Premier League games (L12, D2).

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

Furthermore, the West Londoners haven't lost any of the previous 10 EPL matches against Spurs when scoring first (nine wins, one draw).

In the last five games to be played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have scored twice in four of them, and the 124 goals scored in 68 Premier League games against Tottenham is the most they've managed against a single opponent.

The Blues have also won more games in all competitions against Spurs than any other club (83).

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As many as 11 Tottenham stars could be unavailable

In terms of personnel, Mike Penders is likely to start in goal again for Chelsea after Emi Martinez's sickening injury at Everton last time out.

Reece James, Jamie Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha are also ruled out, whilst Malo Gusto and Pep Chavarria will face late fitness tests to determine their availability. Should Gusto be selected, it will be his 100th appearance for the club.

Chelsea's predicted line-up vs Tottenham Flashscore

Tottenham's own injury worries looked to be easing slightly, with James Maddison starting a Premier League game (v Coventry) for the first time since 27 April, 2025 and Dejan Kulusevski back after 526 days out, but they could now be without as many as 11 players for this match.

Tottenham's predicted line-up vs Chelsea Flashscore

Definitely out are Xavi Simons, Savio, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Myhkailo Mudryk and Rodrigo Bentancur, the latter for the red card he received at Man Utd.

All of Andrew Robertson, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Omar Marmoush and Tosin Adarabioyo face late fitness tests.

Henderson showing the way

The importance of those who do play will inevitably swing the game in their team's favour, and for Chelsea, both Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson could be vital.

Palmer will hope to extend his five goal contributions in the five games he's played against Spurs so far (3G, 2A), and if he does score, it will be his 50th for the club.

Who will come out on top Palmer or Maddison? Flashscore / Sports Press Photo / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia; REUTERS / Dylan Martinez

Henderson, despite his advancing years, ran more than any other Chelsea player in the last two fixtures - 11.9km against Bournemouth and 12km against Everton.

Whether that's a damning indictment of the Blues' other players, particularly the youngsters, is a moot point.

De Zerbi will arguably be looking for further improvements from his team, who, in away matches this season, have only lost to Newcastle, whilst drawing at both Nottingham Forest and Man Utd.

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Win probability Flashscore

50% of the Lilywhites' goals this season (three from six) have come from outside the box, which is a Premier League high in 2026/27, and all of which were scored against Coventry.

Somewhat ominously for the visitors, they've gone 48 EPL games without a win when they've conceded the first goal, so it's imperative that the likes of Maddison, Mo Kudus and Dominic Solanke are on the front foot from the first whistle.