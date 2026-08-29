Alex Scott rues late Everton equaliser in Bournemouth draw

Alex Scott believes Bournemouth deserved all three points after Everton snatched a late 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The midfielder opened the scoring in the first half, finishing a swift counter-attack following excellent work from Evanilson.

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However, Everton struck back in second-half stoppage time when James Tarkowski headed home to deny Bournemouth victory in their first home game of the season.

Scott was disappointed with the result and felt Bournemouth had done enough to secure maximum points after controlling much of the contest.

“I think we deserved to win the game. A mistake at the end and it’s cost us three points, which in this league, between three points and one, that’s the margin,” he told club website.

“We had chances to go and win the game and we didn’t take them. Now it’s time to focus on Newcastle next week.

“I think we were the better team on the day and probably deserved the points but they got stuck in there and got the goal at the end.”