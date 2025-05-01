Wolfsburg star Majer on his comeback, LaLiga dreams & Modric comparisons

Lovro Majer has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions at Wolfsburg so far in the 2024/25 Bundesliga season. After scoring a brace against Bayern Munich on the first matchday, the Croatian injured his ankle at the end of August and had to sit out for two months.

His two-match comeback at the end of October was followed by another shock - a muscle injury, which required surgery shortly afterwards. That forced the creative player to take another break until his return against Mainz on April 19th. Now, Majer is back to fitness and ready for the next step.

In this exclusive interview with Flashscore, the Zagreb native talks about the road to recovery and plans with Wolfsburg, as well as dreams of playing in LaLiga, ambitions with Croatia and comparisons with the legend Luka Modric.

How did the comeback feel after such a long period out?

"The recovery is going well, I can finally play again, and I'm back. I'm getting more and more playing time with every training session and every game.

"I've been substituted in each of the last two games, I'm getting better and better, everything is going as it should. It was a long process, I had to be patient. But now the moment has finally come when I'm fit and ready to play again."

How did you deal with the injury?

"It wasn't easy. You're not mentally on the pitch, and you're not doing what you love most. But I got through it somehow, and I'm glad I did. Of course, there were difficult moments and bad days, but it's part of our job."

Have you had thoughts about your future? Do you feel comfortable at Wolfsburg, or can you imagine a move?

"No, I'm only focusing on Wolfsburg at the moment. After all, I missed the whole season, but the club was always there for me, and it's up to me to get back into top form.

"So that's the most important thing - we'll see what happens in the future. At the moment, my focus is only on Wolfsburg."

'Spain would definitely suit my style'

Which league would appeal to you?

"Personally, I like the Spanish league because of the football, because of the style of play, a lot of ball possession, and ball contact. So Spain would appeal to me, preferably a bigger club in LaLiga. That would definitely suit my style."

Can you imagine playing in Saudi Arabia or the USA one day?

"Who knows, why not one day? Football is also on the rise there and is becoming increasingly popular. But I'm still young at the moment and want to be successful in Europe, play here at the highest level and with or against the greatest players and realise my full potential.

"And of course, to be part of the Croatian national team and play as successfully as possible with them."

At Wolfsburg, you mostly play in attacking midfield, although last season you also sometimes played on the flanks, a little further back or behind the striker. In the national team, you also often have to play out wide. Where do you feel most comfortable, and how do you utilise your strengths when you play in other positions?

"I have learnt to play in many positions. In the national team, I mostly play on the right wing. But that's not a problem for me because I still have the ball on my feet a lot as we control possession in almost every game.

"My main position is definitely in the centre, in the eight or the 10 role. You could say I'm versatile, I can play in two or three positions."

Modric comparisons are 'additional motivation'

In Croatia, people are naturally happy about the performances of the last few years, but at the same time, after all the second and third places, they are longing for a title. What does that feel like within the team? Is there a clear desire there to win a trophy?

"Of course, we would all like to win a title, but for a nation like Croatia with a population of around four million, these second and third places at the World Cup and in the Nations League are, in my opinion, a huge success and something we can be extremely happy about.

"Football is the most popular sport in the world, and we are constantly at the top of the world; these are phenomenal results."

In Croatia, you were considered Modric's successor for a long time. How did you deal with that pressure?

"Of course, I was flattered by these comparisons, it was an additional motivation for me to keep working on myself. I try to replace him as best I can.

"However, Luka is something special, it's unlikely that anyone will ever be able to replace him. But I saw these comparisons in a positive light and not as pressure."

How do you rate Croatia's qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup?

"I would say that the Czech Republic are our toughest opponents in the battle for first place. It won't be easy, but I think we're ready and the group is quite good for us overall.

"I firmly believe that we will qualify for the World Cup in first place. We will do our best to achieve that."

Who is your best mate in the national team and at Wolfsburg?

"In the national team, Josko Gvardiol, and in Wolfsburg, Pavao Perman, our goalkeeper at the club.

"I would emphasise these two in particular, because I spend the most time with them and I'm in contact with them the most."

What are your personal goals for next season?

"The goal is recovery, the most important thing is health. And then I want to play as much as possible, score goals, make assists and of course win games with my club. I want Wolfsburg to reach the European places, that's the biggest goal at the moment."

Unfortunately for them, Wolfsburg can no longer realistically qualify for Europe, being nine points off sixth place with just three rounds to go.

However, another tantalising opportunity for Majer to score goals and provide assists comes this weekend against Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

