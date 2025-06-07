Virgil van Dijk speaks of 'tough game' against Finland

The Netherlands' captain Virgil van Dijk said the World Cup qualifier against Finland was a "tough game" after a long season.

The Netherlands beat Finland 2-0 in a worry-free first World Cup qualifying match in Helsinki. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries decided the game within the first thirty minutes, after which the Netherlands barely allowed Finland to take a shot at Mark Flekken's goal.

Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk said it was a "tough game" against Finland. "The first one is always difficult. Especially under these circumstances, two weeks after such a long season for everyone. So it's important that we got three points," Van Dijk told NOS after the match.

"But I want to go to the World Cup. This is the start of our cycle; it's all about the three points. We played well for most of the match against a team that sits back a bit more. You have to play around them, because the centre is packed. The first hour was good, but the last half hour needs to be better."

The Netherlands grabbed their first three points in their first qualifying game, meaning they're currently in third with three points fewer than Poland and one less than Finland. Oranje's next match will be against Malta in Groningen, where Virgil van Dijk played his breakthrough season.

"I am really looking forward to returning to Groningen; it will be my second time since I left. I am very excited about it. I was delighted when it was announced, as everything started for me in Groningen."

The Netherlands play Malta on Tuesday evening at 20.45 CET.