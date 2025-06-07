Austria start World Cup bid with comfortable Romania win

Austria captain Marcel Sabitzer led by example as Austria beat Romania 2-1 at the Ernst Happel Stadion to open their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign in style.

Romania came into the match in the Austrian capital of Vienna in fine form after winning seven of their last eight games (L1), and it didn’t take Mircea Lucescu’s side long to flex their attacking muscles.

Advertisement Advertisement

Only eight minutes had passed before two early appeals for penalties were turned down by referee Maurizio Mariani. An all-action beginning to the contest continued with Horatiu Moldovan producing a fine save to keep Sabitzer from opening the scoring.

The deadlock then should have been broken nine minutes later. Up from the back for another Austrian attack, Maximilian Wober disappointingly displayed why his particular skill set is at the opposite end of the pitch, not in the final third, as he blazed high into the stands from relatively close range.

Austria authoritatively continued to search for the game’s opening goal before half-time, but it appeared at first sight that Das Team would have to settle for a goalless game at the break as Moldovan twice denied Sabitzer in between acrobatically keeping out Romano Schmid’s fierce strike.

However, that all changed in the 42nd minute as Wober’s header back into the danger zone was powerfully volleyed in by Michael Gregoritsch.

Even after coming under increasing pressure throughout the opening quarter-hour of the second half, which saw Denis Dragus nearly equalise for Romania, Austria fortuitously put the game to bed after 60 minutes.

Leading by example, Sabitzer finally got his name onto the scoresheet with a strike from just outside of the area that took a double deflection before it beat Moldovan at his near post.

Despite being two goals to the good, Austria were left indebted to Patrick Pentz throughout the concluding stages, as he pulled off two stunning saves to prevent Nicolae Stanciu’s set-piece and substitute Adrian Sut’s ambitious long-range effort from setting up an intriguing finale.

Denis Alibec headed home a late consolation for Romania with the last kick of the match, however, it was too late to spoil an opening day FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying success for Austria that puts them in good stride for their match against Group H outsiders San Marino on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Romania will return home to familiar surroundings as Cyprus are the visitors to Bucharest.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcel Sabitzer (Austria)

Key match stats Flashscore

See all the match stats with Flashscore.

In the day's other Group H match, Bosnia & Herzegovina edged San Marino 1-0 to maintain their perfect start to qualifying.