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UEFA latest: FIFA using football to 'enrich themselves'

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.Profimedia

UEFA have landed a stinging shot on FIFA following a controversial day of dispute between the world's two biggest football governance bodies.

The row has been triggered by FIFA's controversial declaration over how they intend to part fund future major international tournaments - including the World Cup -  as part of a ground breaking step.

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FIFA wants to create a new commercial subsidiary to run its main events with external investors offered the chance to buy stakes in it.

UEFA have responded by calling an immediate emergency meeting of their 55 member associations later this week as concerns grow over the influence on FIFA competitions by non-sporting private investors.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has responded by contacting all national members to confirm they will receive $40M if they back his controversial plan - but with a deadline of September 19th - if they want to access an initial $20M payment.

UEFA will now consider their options, including the potential for legal action, with Europe's chiefs signing off the latest chapter with a clear rebuke aimed at FIFA.

"UEFA knows there's significant and growing opposition to FIFA's scheme. FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves. We can grow the game correctly," read an official statement.

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