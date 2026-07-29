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BREAKING: FIFA offer $40M bonus to nations who approve investment plans

FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino.Profimedia

FIFA could double down on their controversial plans to seek more investments in major tournaments including the World Cup.

The latest saga involving football's global chiefs has caused a ripple effect, with UEFA's 55 member associations set for an emergency meeting later this week to decide their stance, as FIFA look to go on ahead and sell stakes in key competitions.

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As part of the plan, FIFA wants to create a new commercial subsidiary to run its main events - including the World Cup every four years - with external investors offered the chance to buy stakes in it.

That position has not been well received by UEFA and several of its members, amid concerns of too much influence in those competitions from private investors, despite FIFA's claim of the money being distributed to football associations across the world. 

The latter point could prove decisive in the next phase of the operation as FIFA president Gianni Infantino makes his move.

Infantino has written to all 211 FIFA member associations stating they will receive $40m (£30m) if they back his controversial plan.

The deadline for federations to respond is September 19th, 2026 - if they want to access an initial $20m (£15m) - with the remainder expected to be paid in the coming years.

Following the 2026 World Cup final, international football now takes a backseat until the next FIFA window, currently scheduled for late September.

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