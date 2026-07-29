BREAKING: UEFA consider World Cup boycott over FIFA's investment plans

FIFA and UEFA could be on a collision course in 2026 following the former's indication to seek new World Cup investment.

As per a report from BBC Sport, UEFA's 55 member associations will hold an emergency meeting later this week to discuss FIFA controversial plan to sell stakes in its major international competitions.

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The latest update from FIFA has caused an outcry of opposition, after football's global governing body said it wants to create a new commercial subsidiary to run its main events - including the World Cup - with external investors offered the chance to buy stakes in it.

UEFA have since issued a response indicating a 'line has been crossed', amid fears of influence in those competitions being handed to private investors, despite FIFA's claim of the money being distributed to football associations across the world.

As part of FIFA's plans, their aim is to increase global development funding to $10bn (£7.5bn) and offer each of their 211 member associations the opportunity to access up to $20M (£15M) in one-off capital.

This row comes as the latest escalation between UEFA and FIFA on the back of European chief Aleksander Ceferin boycotting the World Cup final earlier this month.