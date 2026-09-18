Tuchel: England 'can't torture' themselves over Argentina loss

England boss Thomas Tuchel wants to move on from their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.

The Three Lions battled into the final four, after knockout stage wins over DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, but they came up short against the 2022 champions.

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Lionel Messi inspired his team in the final stages, as late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez overturned Anthony Gordon's opener, and ended England's campaign.

Argentina went on to lose the final to Spain, as England beat France in the third-place playoff, and Tuchel has no regrets despite major criticism over his defensive approach after Gordon's goal.

"I never had one sleepless night about my World Cup selection. It feels unfulfilled, but that's how it is.

"There's not much sense in torturing ourselves. I will not allow 30 minutes of the World Cup to override how we view our achievement."