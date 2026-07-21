Rodrigo De Paul bites back over Argentina World Cup 'conspiracies'

A host of Argentina players have offered social media updates as the dust begins to settle on their 2026 FIFA World Cup final loss to Spain.

The 2022 champions failed to register a shot on target across 120 minutes as substitute Ferran Torres sealed a 1-0 victory for La Roja in extra time.

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The post-match scenes saw angry clashes between both sets of players with FIFA now opening up an investigation into the melee with Leandro Paredes potentially facing a lengthy ban.

Captain Lionel Messi has spoken of his 'immense pain' over losing what was his final World Cup game and teammate Rodrigo De Paul has called out Argentina's critics.

The Inter Miami midfielder rubbished 'conspiracy' claims of Argentina benefitting from refereeing decisions and being helped towards the final by FIFA.

"Many people were expecting this fall, spreading unfounded conspiracy theories at the World Cup, to soothe the pain of not being able to experience what all Argentinians did.

"Our smiles bother them and our mannerisms annoy them. This only reaffirms that passion and love for our jersey can overcome anything. It'll hurt for a long time, but today more than ever I'm proud to be Argentine."