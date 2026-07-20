FIFA to investigate brawl between Argentina and Spain players after World Cup final

World soccer's governing body FIFA ⁠has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate ‌the post-match brawl that erupted ‌after Spain's 1-0 extra-time ‌victory over Argentina in a ‌chaotic World Cup final.

Tensions boiled over ‌after Spain secured their second World Cup title courtesy ‌of an extra-time winner ⁠from ‌winger Ferran Torres. Argentina had already ​been reduced to 10 men in the 93rd ​minute of normal time when Enzo Fernandez was sent ⁠off for ​a second yellow card.

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At the final whistle, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish ‌players, including defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Gavi, triggering a broader brawl between the two sets of players.

The teams exchanged shoves and had to be physically separated, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni ‌trying to calm down the ​players at the end ‌of the ill-tempered encounter.

No timeframe was given for the conclusion of the investigation.