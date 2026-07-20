Lionel Messi has send a message to Argentina fans following their World Cup final loss to Spain on Sunday (July 19).

Messi and co were hoping to secure back-to-back World Cup titles but were completely nullified by Spain on the biggest stage.

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Argentina didn’t have a shot on target across 120 minutes and had just eight touches in the opposition box as Ferran Torres’ goal proved the winner.

The 39-year-old has now taken to Instagram to send a message to Argentina fans following their deserved loss.

“The pain is immense, it will take time for this wound to heal,” he wrote.

“But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, all matches we turned around by giving everything and moments that will remain in our memories forever.

“I will always remember the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, brought us back once again among the best teams in the world.

“Today, it is difficult to appreciate what we achieved… but this group has really reached two consecutive World Cup finals.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message.

“Once again, we managed to come together as a country and stand united, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine.

“I also want to congratulate Spain on winning World Cup”.