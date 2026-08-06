Police raid South Korea FA in investigation into Hong Myung-bo appointment process

Police raided South Korea's football association on Thursday as part of an investigation into the appointment of the coach in charge during their dismal World Cup campaign.

Police conducted "search and seizure operations" at the Korea Football Association (KFA) offices, probing allegations of "obstruction of business" in the recruitment of former coach Hong Myung-bo, a police spokesman told AFP.

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The 57-year-old Hong resigned in June after South Korea were knocked out at the group stage of the 48-team showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada following a shock 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

Questions were already dogging the Korean Football Association over the 2024 appointment of Hong, but scrutiny has intensified since the team failed to make the last-32 knockout stage.

Seoul police said financial crimes investigators were "looking into whether there were charges of obstruction of business during the appointment of Hong Myung-bo", a spokesman told AFP.

Local media reported authorities are investigating whether senior KFA officials improperly intervened in Hong's appointment, allegedly in violation of internal rules.

South Korea's media had labelled the 2026 World Cup squad a "golden generation" and there were high hopes for a team featuring former Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.

In late July, Hong was summoned before a committee of lawmakers, where he said he took "full responsibility" for the poor performance.

President Lee Jae Myung blamed the failure on "incompetent people" promoted to leadership in a statement alluding to "loyalty and factionalism" tainting recruitment at the sport's top level.

The KFA declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Hong's decision to leave Son on the bench in the first half for the decisive match against South Africa at the World Cup baffled and angered many supporters.

In June, South Korea fans greeted Hong's return from the World Cup with boos and chants of "Hong out!", while applauding the players who emerged behind him at the airport.

Hong admitted he was struggling to understand what had gone wrong.

At last month's parliamentary hearing, MPs also raised claims Hong had enjoyed a salary of 3.8 billion won (£1.98m) - a figure reportedly at the high end for national coaches.

Hong said at the time the figure was wrong, but declined to disclose the correct one.