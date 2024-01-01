Tribal Football
Leeds United's Joe Rothwell makes Bournemouth admission
Leeds United new boy Joe Rothwell admitted that he badly wanted to make his loan move from Bournemouth a reality

Rothwell was on loan at Southampton for part of last season, but is now back in the Championship.

The 29-year-old had been with Bournemouth since 2022, when he joined as a free agent.

Rothwell told the club’s media: “Unbelievable. As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something I was desperate to make happen.

“Thankfully we managed to do it quite quickly, so I’m delighted to get going now.

“Hopefully the fans enjoy what I do.”

