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Jude Bellingham voted as England's player of the year for second successive season

Jude Bellingham celebrating goal for England at the World Cup
Jude Bellingham celebrating goal for England at the World CupREUTERS / Mike Segar

Jude Bellingham has been named England men's player of the ⁠year for a second successive season after a standout campaign in which he scored a ‌record seven goals at the 2026 World Cup, the Football ‌Association said on Friday.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's ‌World Cup tally set a record for an England ‌men's player at a major tournament as the ‌Three Lions secured their best finish at the competition since 1966 by finishing third.

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"It feels great," Bellingham said. "It's ‌a huge honour to be recognised by ⁠the fans again. ‌So not something you think about when you’re playing for ​your country, but it's obviously a beautiful little addition to the great summer we ​had, and the honour of playing for my country."

The award was decided by supporters voting on ⁠the official England app.

Bellingham's ​World Cup tally included doubles in the thrilling round-of-16 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium and in the quarter-final win over Norway in Miami.

He ‌also became the youngest European player to feature at four major tournaments.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said Bellingham was "one of the players of the tournament, not only for us but of the whole tournament."

"He lived up to his full potential; you could just see what a competitor and what a machine he is," Tuchel said. "He just thrives under pressure, ‌he just loves these moments, he loves these ​stages and it brings out the very best ‌in him."

Captain Harry Kane was England's top scorer for a seventh consecutive season after netting 12 goals across all national team competitions, matching his best tally for England.

Kane called the achievement ⁠a "showcase of consistency" ⁠and thanked his teammates ‌and coaches for their support.

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