Huge VAR update as officials told to only overturn "blatantly incorrect" errors

VAR will only intervene in "blatantly incorrect" decisions and clear missed incidents as per UEFA.

The games laws were reviewed last week by chief refereeing officers from all 55 European national football associations joined up with UEFA refereeing officials and a representative from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

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Following the meeting, one huge VAR change has been made. As per the BBC, attendees said "lengthy, microscoping reviews" indicate VAR has gone beyond its original scope which has led to mass criticism and hatred of the system as a whole.

A UEFA release stated this week that the system will now only intervene in specific situations rather than at every given opportunity which supporters believe is ruining the game.

“VAR must only intervene in situations of ‘clear and obvious’ error, i.e. when a referee decision is blatantly incorrect or when the referee has missed a clear incident.

“VAR is not meant to re-referee the game; it is an essential support to the referees, who must remain at the centre of all decision-making. Lengthy, microscoping reviews are often a symptom revealing that the decision on the field was not clearly and obviously incorrect, and should therefore be limited.”

UEFA’s changes will affect the Champions League, Nations League and qualifying for the 2028 European Championship, plus qualifying playoffs for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Will VAR now be more consistent?

Roberto Rosetti, Uefa’s director for refereeing and chair of last week’s meeting, spoke on the importance of consistency which has been missing from VAR so far.

“The fact that all 55 national associations and UEFA have agreed on guidelines towards a more consistent approach to the application of the Laws of the Game marks a significant milestone.

"It will help improve the understanding of refereeing decisions among players, clubs, supporters and all stakeholders in the game. For the popularity of football, it is essential to remove all doubt from the game and ensure that the laws are applied with clarity.”

Fans will have to wait and see if these changes improve the game, but scepticism remains over whether officials can consistently make the right calls.