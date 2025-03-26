Enzo superb as Argentina thrash Brazil in World Cup qualifier

Argentina players celebrating their win over Brazil during the 2026 World Cup South American qualifiers (2025)

Argentina celebrated their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification in style by beating bitter rivals Brazil 4-1 at Estadio Monumental – their eighth win in nine World Cup Qualifiers (WCQ) on home soil.

The first half did not disappoint, with four goals scored from just five shots.

Advertisement Advertisement

Argentina, buoyed by the news that they had qualified for the World Cup before a ball was kicked, took the lead inside just five minutes.

Thiago Almada fed Julian Alvarez in the area, and he poked the ball past Bento. Nahuel Molina then crossed into the box for Enzo Fernandez, who tapped home a quick second for the hosts at the back post.

After taking too long on the ball, Cristian Romero gifted Brazil a way back into the game when his pass was intercepted by Matheus Cunha, who punished him by striking into the bottom corner, ensuring that both teams scored for the first time in nine H2Hs.

That was Brazil’s only shot of the half as Argentina went on to dominate, and Almada almost netted a third for the hosts when his left-footed strike had to be tipped over by Bento.

However, they did manage to score another before HT, as Fernandez turned provider to find fellow Premier League midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who poked home to beat the onrushing Bento.

Alvarez threatened another goal for Argentina just four minutes into the second half, as his delightful chip had to be tipped over by Bento.

Fernandez then produced a dangerous cross into the area just after the hour mark, but Nicolas Tagliafico headed over at the back post.

Nonetheless, the left-back managed to assist Argentina’s fourth goal when his ball across goal found Giuliano Simeone, who lashed in his first international goal off the crossbar from a tight angle.

Brazil were down and beaten, but Raphinha almost made the scoreline more respectable when his free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar.

The hosts could have then netted a fifth late on when Leandro Paredes’ drive from a distance was parried away by Bento.

Argentina cement their place at the top of the CONMEBOL WCQ table, while Brazil worryingly slip down to fourth as their five-game unbeaten WCQ run comes to an end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.

Other South American qualifying results:

Colombia 2-2 Paraguay

Venezuela 1-0 Peru

Chile 0-0 Ecuador

Bolivia 0-0 Uruguay (finished)