English FA will speak to star players in World Cup review

The Football Association have confirmed details of its planned review into England's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and officials will speak to players involved in the tournament to gain more insight.

English football's governing body has rejected rumours of the investigation being related to pressure on Thomas Tuchel's position after England lost to Argentina in the semi-finals.

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The FA stated the review is the standard process it undertakes after all tournaments and Tuchel is on track to lead the Three Lions until after UEFA Euro 2028 - if they qualify.

Tuchel and members of his backroom team were at St George's Park last week to offer their views on England's performance in North America, with a wider report into the team's World Cup campaign to be delivered at a later date.

Selected members of Tuchel's squad will also be spoken to, and their feedback taken into account, as part of the review process.

The players' involvement could offer answers on how they viewed Tuchel's substitutions and tactical plan against Argentina - after seeing a 1-0 lead slip away.

England are back in action later this month as part of the Nations League, starting against world champions Spain on September 26th.