Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Chelsea and Xabi Alonso eye €100m Atletico Madrid ace to replace Enzo Fernandez

Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes

'Nowhere near my level' - De Bruyne gives Fernandez verdict amid Man City successor claims

Chelsea line-up v Arsenal: Confirmed team news as Alonso faces first major test

Most read on Flashscore News

Mbappe misses last-gasp penalty as Parrott hands Real Madrid first loss of season

Antonsen wears down Olympic silver medalist Vitidsarn in epic China Masters semi-final

Mosimane includes several new and old names in Bafana Bafana preliminary squad

Chinese badminton plunged deeper into crisis as ex-world champion faces corruption probe

English FA will speak to star players in World Cup review

England head coach Thomas Tuchel.
England head coach Thomas Tuchel.Profimedia

The Football Association have confirmed details of its planned review into England's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and officials will speak to players involved in the tournament to gain more insight.

English football's governing body has rejected rumours of the investigation being related to pressure on Thomas Tuchel's position after England lost to Argentina in the semi-finals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The FA stated the review is the standard process it undertakes after all tournaments and Tuchel is on track to lead the Three Lions until after UEFA Euro 2028 - if they qualify. 

Tuchel and members of his backroom team were at St George's Park last week to offer their views on England's performance in North America, with a wider report into the team's World Cup campaign to be delivered at a later date.

Selected members of Tuchel's squad will also be spoken to, and their feedback taken into account, as part of the review process.

The players' involvement could offer answers on how they viewed Tuchel's substitutions and tactical plan against Argentina - after seeing a 1-0 lead slip away.

England are back in action later this month as part of the Nations League, starting against world champions Spain on September 26th.

Mentions
World ChampionshipEnglandThomas Tuchel

Related Articles

Carrick backs Man United ace Mainoo to bounce back from 'challenging' World Cup campaign

Given backs "workaholic" Howe to take over as England boss as stunning Tuchel replacement

Roberto Mancini becomes Italy manager for second time as he joins Claudio Ranieri