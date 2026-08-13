Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Carrick backs Man United ace Mainoo to bounce back from 'challenging' World Cup campaign

Carrick backs Man United ace Mainoo to bounce back from 'challenging' World Cup campaign
Carrick backs Man United ace Mainoo to bounce back from 'challenging' World Cup campaignMartin Rickett / PA Images / Profimedia

Man United boss Michael Carrick has backed midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to bounce back from his 'challenging' World Cup campaign.

Carrick’s arrival signalled a new dawn for Mainoo, 21, at Man United, bringing the midfielder back into the fold after being outcast by Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It had gotten so bad for the academy product that he even considered leaving his boyhood club over the lack of minutes.

Mainoo has since played the full 90 minutes in 14 of his 16 games under Carrick and earned a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Despite his international recall, Mainoo didn’t play a single minute at the tournament, though it felt like England were crying out for a player with his ball-carrying abilities at times.

"I spoke to him all the way through the World Cup, not loads, but little bits," Carrick told BBC Sport.

"It's challenging. From the outside we all see the glitz, the glamour and all the positive sides of football.

"But players are human beings. We all have our ups and downs. It's important we support each other.

"It was a good experience for Kobbie. It's a World Cup and that is a big step.

"He's still such a young man and he's achieved so much, so quickly. To be at the stage he's at is an achievement."

Mentions
Kobbie MainooMichael CarrickEnglandManchester UnitedPremier LeagueWorld Championship