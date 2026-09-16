Edouard Mendy reveals talks with coach Patrick Vieira before retiring from Senegal

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed he held talks with new Senegal coach Patrick Vieira before he made the decision to retire from national team duties.

The 34-year-old confirmed his retirement three days ago, bringing to an end an impressive career with the Lions of Teranga.

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Mendy left Senegal as one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in the country’s history, having played a key role during one of the most successful periods for Senegalese football.

The experienced goalkeeper established himself as a major figure between the posts for Senegal and was part of the squad that lifted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Cameroon, Senegal’s first-ever continental championship.

‘There’s a new generation’

“I spoke with Patrick (Vieira) at length on the phone. We had a very good discussion where he was able to explain his project, his vision; I’m not surprised by him as a person or as a coach,” Mendy told RFI in an interview as quoted by Wiw Sport.

“I also explained my vision to him, the whys and wherefores. This led to a further period of reflection, out of respect for Patrick and for the role he wanted me to have within the national team.

“I took some time to think, and then I decided not to take part in this project, because I think it would have been a bit selfish of me to start something I wasn’t necessarily going to finish.

“There’s a new generation, a new cycle taking shape, starting with qualifying matches right away.

“For me, it was more honest to let this new group, and especially the goalkeepers, fully begin this competition from the first match and make their way to the next AFCON.”

‘My decision to quit is clean’

On whether the atmosphere in the Senegal squad after their campaign at 2026 FIFA World Cup led to his decision to quit, Mendy replied: “Did that atmosphere influence my decision? No, not at all.

“That’s why I told you that my reflection began in January, when we had just been crowned with our second continental title. So, there’s no direct link between my decision and the events of the World Cup.

“My decision is clean, well-considered, without any outside influence. It was important for me to choose my end with a clear head, with a clear mind. What I can say is that the team remained fully focused during the World Cup.

“Of course, some things came out in the media afterward, some true, some false. But my decision was not driven by those events. It was simply my time, my moment, and I chose it. That's the most important thing.”

On Senegal’s disappointing campaign at the World Cup, the Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli custodian said: “We shouldn’t hide from the truth: we need to take an honest look at our competition and conclude that it was a failure.

“A failure considering the expectations, the quality of the squad, and the very good start to the year, culminating in a continental title in Morocco.

"As I’ve already said, when there’s a failure, it’s also the right time to learn from it and emerge stronger. I hope that’s what has been done.

“Now, we’re starting a new cycle. It’s up to us to put in place all the necessary ingredients to continue to be dominant on the continental stage, and to arrive at the 2030 World Cup - which must be the pinnacle of this new vision - in the best possible shape.”

Mendy won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, while also being named the tournament’s best goalkeeper and keeping a clean sheet in the final. He reached another final with Senegal at the 2025 tournament, and additionally featured at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and 2026.

Mendy backs Vieira to break glass ceiling

Mendy concluded: “With the new coach Patrick Vieira, there is this ‘Vision 2030’ to break this glass ceiling and go as far as possible. It was a bit sad to end in this way (getting injured and missing the rest of the World Cup), but that’s football: these things happen.”

Mendy made his Senegal debut in 2018 under former coach Aliou Cisse and went on to make 59 appearances for the Lions of Teranga. He conceded 34 goals and kept an impressive 31 clean sheets during his international career.

During the 2019 AFCON edition in Egypt, Mendy started in both Senegal’s opening two group stage matches, a 2-0 win over Tanzania and a 1-0 defeat to Algeria.

Mendy was selected by Senegal coach Pape Thiaw in the 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In Senegal’s second match against Norway on June 22nd, Mendy was substituted in the second half after suffering a knee injury, and failed to make another appearance at the tournament.