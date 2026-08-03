Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Mauricio Pochettino to lead USA to 2030 World Cup after signing new contract

Pochettino signs new United States contract to lead nation into 2030 World Cup
Pochettino signs new United States contract to lead nation into 2030 World CupREUTERS / Carlos Barria

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to lead the ⁠men's team through the 2030 World Cup, U.S. Soccer said on Monday, after taking them to the last ‌16 at this year's finals

The 54-year-old Argentine, who favours a high-pressing, ‌attacking style of play, took over the U.S. side ‌in 2024 after parting ways with Chelsea earlier that year, ‌and had a contract that ran through the 2026 ‌World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us ‌to build on progress of the USMNT ⁠and the momentum of ‌U.S. Soccer,” U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said in a press ​release.

Under Pochettino's leadership, the U.S. finished first in their World Cup group ahead of Australia, Paraguay ​and Turkey, and the six points they collected were the highest-ever total for the men's team at the tournament.

Pochettino's ⁠charges then beat ​Bosnia in the last 32 before losing 4-1 to Belgium in a disappointing end to the campaign for a side were hoping to make a deep run on home ‌soil.

"Working together with U.S. Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the Men’s National Team program even stronger,” said Pochettino.

“The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup only strengthened our belief in what is possible here."

The former Argentina defender guided Southampton to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in 2013 - ‌the club's highest-ever finish at the time.

He went on ​to lead Tottenham Hotspur to a first Champions League ‌final appearance in 2019 and in 2022 steered Paris St Germain to the Ligue 1 title.

Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent in 2024 after a turbulent campaign despite a late rally to a sixth-placed finish.

Mentions
USAMauricio PochettinoAustraliaParaguayTurkeyChelseaWorld ChampionshipBelgiumBosnia & Herzegovina

Related Articles

Spain top new FIFA World Ranking with Norway biggest risers as top 10 reshuffles

USMNT's Folarin Balogun joins LeBron James' agency after controversial World Cup campaign

France appeal over Olise yellow card fails ahead of Morocco clash despite Balogun decision