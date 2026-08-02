Montagliani reportedly plotting UEFA-backed Infantino challenge

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is being tipped to replace disgraced FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

UEFA welcomed the decision to withdraw the controversial World Cup plans this week, describing it as a "victory for the whole game".

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They were backed by CONCACAF and the AFC in a move that showed that football federations from around the world had no support for Infantino and his idea to allow private investment into the World Cup.

Infantino is under increasing pressure to resign and could face a vote of no confidence in the wake of his now tarnished plans that destroyed his already shaky reputation.

Now, as he prepares to potentially step down, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that his successor may have already been found

“Victor Montagliani would draw big support from UEFA if he stands. Sources believe the Canadian is keen knowing he may start with up to 96 votes from Concacaf and UEFA if the federations align. UEFA want a blanket withdraw of written Infantino support, as revealed on @talkSPORT.”

Several influential figures within European football had hoped Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi would also consider entering the race, but a spokesperson insisted he has "absolutely no ambition, no intention and no interest" in becoming FIFA president.

Even if Infantino survives a vote of no confidence, he will have to see off rivals and win re-election for a fourth term as president at the FIFA Congress in March.