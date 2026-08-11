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Donald Trump backs Infantino amid controversy: FIFA would be making a terrible mistake!

Donald Trump backs Infantino amid controversy: FIFA would be making a terrible mistake!
Donald Trump backs Infantino amid controversy: FIFA would be making a terrible mistake!IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

US President Donald Trump has backed FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he comes under increasing pressure.

Confederations from Europe, North America, and Asia have called for Infantino to step down following his failed plans to allow private investment into the World Cup. 

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An open letter signed by the federations called for an independent review of the abandoned proposal and stated Infantino had broken trust “through deception” and “placed himself above the collective”. 

Despite huge pressure for the FIFA chief to step down, Trump, who worked closely with Infantino during the World Cup, has come to his aid this week. 

Trump claimed that FIFA "would never be as successful or profitable" without Infantino. 

He also stated "FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented.” 

Infantino has a close relationship with Trump and awarded him the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025, another controversial move from the FIFA President who has been openly hated by a large sector of football fans. 

Trump’s backing comes just days after The Daily Telegraph and UEFA revealed that Infantino had made a "departure payment" to a woman who had reportedly been in a relationship with Infantino when he was the European organisation's general secretary. 

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