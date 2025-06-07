Colombia under pressure after draw with Peru in qualifiers

Colombia’s winless run in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying (WCQ) extended to five matches with a 0-0 draw at home to Peru, putting their hopes of automatic qualification at risk.

The hosts started stronger and forced Pedro Gallese into the first save of the game, as he easily caught Cucho Hernández’s header. Jhon Duran, who had scored in two of his previous three home internationals, also came close in the first half, curling just wide from the edge of the box. Peru grew into the match, though, and almost went ahead themselves before the break, as Paolo Guerrero’s close-range shot had to be saved by Kevin Mier.

Colombia thought they should have had a penalty early in the second half when Carlos Zambrano appeared to handle in the area, but play was waved away.

Nonetheless, the visitors still held a threat as Renato Tapia flashed just wide from the edge of the area as the game entered the latter stages.

There was little goalmouth action for either side after that, as both teams seemed to shake hands on a point each. It does not do much for Colombia, who remain in the final automatic qualification spot in sixth, although they have now only lost once in nine WCQ matches on home soil.

The stalemate does even less for Peru, who now cannot qualify automatically as they stay in ninth, having failed to score in nine straight WCQ away games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Daniel Munoz (Colombia)

