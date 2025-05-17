Carlo Ancelotti's future uncertain as Brazil face World Cup expulsion

Carlo Ancelotti's future as the new Brazil manager is in serious danger as the five-time World Cup winners have been warned they could be expelled from the 2026 competition.

Ancelotti had been announced as the new Brazil manager for the upcoming World Cup campaign, joining after the season with Real Madrid comes to an end.

Since then, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) risks being barred from international tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup, following a Rio de Janeiro court's decision to annul the presidency of Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Doubts have now emerged whether the Italian will join but Fernando Jose Sarney, who has assumed interim leadership of the CBF, stated that he intends to uphold “existing contracts”.

Ancelotti will become the highest paid international manager of all time should he join, agreeing to an annual salary of €10 million.