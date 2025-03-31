Brazil want Carlo Ancelotti or Jorge Jesus to replace Dorival Junior

Brazil are said to want one of Carlo Ancelotti or Jorge Jesus to replace Dorival Junior who was dismissed following a humbling 4-1 defeat to Argentina.

According to The Athletic, they have narrowed in on Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and Al-Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus.

The report states that the CBF aims to conclude their search and appoint a new head coach before the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup begins on June 14.

The Selecao are set to play key World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on June 4 and Paraguay on June 9.

Defeat to Argentina leaves Brazil sitting in fourth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification table, with 21 points from their 14 games.