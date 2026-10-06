Argentina vs Benin: Confirmed team news as Lionel Messi aims to end with a bang

Argentina and Benin clash at the Estadio Monumental this week in what is Lionel Messi's final appearance for his country.

Messi, now a national icon, has 125 goals in 207 caps for Argentina and will be aiming to add a final goal against Benin before he hangs up his international boots.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will make his 208th and final appearance for Argentina, after announcing his international retirement back in August.

All eyes will be on him ahead of the clash as he steps onto the pitch at Estadio Monumental, where he has played 28 times in his international career.

Argentina vs Benin team news

Juan Foyth and River Plate attacker Thiago Almada withdrew from Argentina's initial squad due to injury, whilst Nicolas Tagliafico is a doubt for Wednesday's clash. Nicolas Otamendi is set to make his final international appearance alongside Messi.

Benin are without Abdoul Rachid Moumini has been unable to travel to Argentina due to administrative issues.

Argentina vs Benin kick-off time

Messi's final clash will kick off at 12.00am on October 7th UK time.

Argentina vs Benin predicted line-ups

Argentina: Martinez; Giay, Otamendi, Romero, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Paz; Messi, Alvarez

Benin: Djandjinou; Azongnitode, Roche, Tijani, Ourou; Hassane, D'Almeida; Aloko, Olaitan, Ourorou; Tosin

Key stats

Argentina have won 15 of their last 16 internationals, with their only defeat coming against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Argentina have scored 11 goals in their last two games, beating Bolivia 4-0 and Burkina Faso 7-0.

Benin have lost just one of their last six internationals (3W, 2D, 1L).

This is the first-ever meeting between Argentina and Benin, and Benin's first match against a South American nation.