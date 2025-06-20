London City sign Dutch star Danielle van de Donk

Danielle van de Donk will play for the London City Lionesses for the coming two seasons

Women's Super League newcomers London City Lionesses have announced the transfer of Netherlands international Danielle van de Donk from OL Lyonnes.

The 33-year-old Van de Donk, a 167-time Dutch international, played six years for Arsenal, with whom she won the Women's Super League in 2019 and domestic cups in 2017 and 2018. Van de Donk moved to French giants OL Lyonnes in 2021 and won a staggering eight trophies in Southeast France.

Van de Donk joins London City Lionesses on a two-year deal after her contract with OL Lyonnes expired this summer. The promoted WSL side proudly announced the transfer on their website: "The 33-year-old Dutch international brings a remarkable wealth of experience to the CopperJax Community Stadium."

Van de Donk, who's preparing for the Women's Euros with the Dutch national team, says she's glad to return to England. “It’s been crazy, I’m feeling really good! It’s just such a nice environment to be in, the club really appeals to me, it reminds me of a little family, and I want to be a part of it!

“The project that London City have, it’s different but in a good way. London City have to battle for everything, and that’s my style."

The midfielder, who the club characterised as technically gifted and intelligent, joins London City Lionesses in their first season in the English top tier. The club was founded in 2019 as a breakaway club from the Millwall Lionesses and won the English Championship last season by beating Birmingham City by two points.